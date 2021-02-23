Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.31% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,237.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

