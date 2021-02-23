Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Boosted by GVO Asset Management Ltd

GVO Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.6% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $130.08. 310,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,028,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.