Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $42.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

