TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys Sells 18,201 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total transaction of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$927,602.30.

TRP stock traded down C$0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,602. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$75.62. The company has a market cap of C$52.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.80.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

