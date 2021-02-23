TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Upgraded to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.80.

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$56.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.15. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The firm has a market cap of C$53.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is 68.51%.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

