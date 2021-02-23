TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at TD Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 70,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

