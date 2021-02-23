TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) CFO Brian W. Maass Sells 11,564 Shares

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian W. Maass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40.

TCF stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $45.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

