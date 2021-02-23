Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.47.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.56 billion and a PE ratio of -18.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.36. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

