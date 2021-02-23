Teekay Tankers (TNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TNK opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $459.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

TNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

