Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Telson Mining Co. (CVE:TSN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.20, but opened at C$0.28. Telson Mining shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 18,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Get Telson Mining alerts:

Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.15 million during the quarter.

About Telson Mining (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Telson Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telson Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.