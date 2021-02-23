Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NYSE:TPX opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

