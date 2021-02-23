Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,305 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 55,530 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TS opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TS. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

