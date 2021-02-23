Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Stock Price Down 24.8%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) was down 24.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 4,136,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,297,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tengasco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Tengasco worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

