TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Increased to C$7.40 by Analysts at Cormark

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of TeraGo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on TeraGo from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

TGO stock opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.45. TeraGo has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.71 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

