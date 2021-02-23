Terracoin Price Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $635,432.53 and approximately $164.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,553.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01061885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.00386729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00029370 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004181 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005473 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.