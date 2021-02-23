TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective hoisted by Clarus Securities from $18.75 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Clarus Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Beacon Securities increased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TRSSF opened at $15.67 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.