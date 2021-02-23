Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $328.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $714.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $827.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

