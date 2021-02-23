Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,039 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,771.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,157,490 shares in the company, valued at $361,078,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,076 shares of company stock worth $13,743,645. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.