Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,773 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 77,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

