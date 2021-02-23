The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.93. 616,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 465,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

