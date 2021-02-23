The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

