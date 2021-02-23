The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$70.50 at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$66.50 to C$70.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$71.70 target price (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB cut The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.56.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock opened at C$72.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.24. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$73.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

