The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $270.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.84.

Shares of BA opened at $212.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $321.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

