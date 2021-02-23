The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.77.

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $4,924,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock valued at $88,310,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

