The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Get The ExOne alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XONE. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of The ExOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in The ExOne by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The ExOne by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.