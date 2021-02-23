The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.06

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $8.00. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 85,813 shares trading hands.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

