The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $811.44

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.44 ($10.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,134 ($14.82). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.71), with a volume of 87,157 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £494.29 million and a P/E ratio of -16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,051.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.44.

The Go-Ahead Group Company Profile (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

