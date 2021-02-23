The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 11,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 622,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $16.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,138. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $279.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

