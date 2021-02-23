The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.50

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 2613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BATRK. Barclays began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $52,163,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $1,366,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.