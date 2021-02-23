The Pennant Group (PNTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 217.20 and a beta of 2.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

