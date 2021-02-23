The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $370,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 133.2% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,355 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 333,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $315.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

