The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut The RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,555.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,035,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,243,328 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,802.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,494 shares of company stock worth $14,303,048 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

