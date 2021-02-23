The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,740,524 shares in the company, valued at $55,958,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,303,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $4,885,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $4,206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $4,973,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

