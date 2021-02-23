The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

