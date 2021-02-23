The Sage Group’s (SGPYY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGPYY. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

