The TJX Companies (TJX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.