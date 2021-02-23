The York Water Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The York Water has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The York Water has a payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The York Water to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The York Water has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

