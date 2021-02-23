Theodore Blegen Sells 4,299 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total transaction of $1,663,670.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,155,994.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,089,584.58.

On Friday, February 5th, Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,033,403.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19.

On Monday, December 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

