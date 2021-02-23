Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 85,410 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,410 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Parsons by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth $143,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

