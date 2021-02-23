Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $136.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

