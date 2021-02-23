Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.43% of Graphic Packaging worth $19,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $60,348,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

