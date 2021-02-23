Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,880 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146,239 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 86,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 512,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

