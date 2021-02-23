Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW stock opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.95.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

