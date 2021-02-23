Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,168 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Coherus BioSciences worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 75.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,447 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.