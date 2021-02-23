Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 41,042 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,042 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 791,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,841,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 88,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

