Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Thomson Reuters updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TRI stock traded up $8.76 on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,349. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

