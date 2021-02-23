TimkenSteel (TMST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TMST stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $284.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

