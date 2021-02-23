Titan International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 783 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,377% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Titan International by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Titan International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.