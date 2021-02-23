Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

TITN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of TITN opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

