Tivity Health (TVTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tivity Health to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

